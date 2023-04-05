2nd T20I, New Zealand humble Sri Lanka: Key stats
New Zealand humbled Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. With this win, the Kiwis have leveled the three-match series 1-1 after the visitors claimed a Super Over win in the first encounter. Batting first, SL were folded for 141 in 19 overs. NZ then sealed a nine-wicket win. Here's more.
How did the match pan out?
Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva got crucial 30-plus scores for SL but lost their wickets at crucial junctures as the visitors collapsed thereafter. Adam Milne claimed a fifer, besides Ben Lister claiming 2/26. In response, NZ openers Chad Bowes (31) and Tim Seifert (79*) made useful contributions. Skipper Tom Latham was unbeaten on 20.
Milne claims his maiden fifer
Milne claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the 20-format for New Zealand. He finished with 5/26 from his four overs. Milne has now raced to 42 scalps at 24.19. He has become the 3rd NZ bowler to claim a fifer after Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. He is also overall the 3rd bowler and the first Kiwi to claim a fifer in NZ-SL T20Is.