2nd T20I, New Zealand humble Sri Lanka: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 05, 2023, 01:11 pm 1 min read

New Zealand humbled Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. With this win, the Kiwis have leveled the three-match series 1-1 after the visitors claimed a Super Over win in the first encounter. Batting first, SL were folded for 141 in 19 overs. NZ then sealed a nine-wicket win. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva got crucial 30-plus scores for SL but lost their wickets at crucial junctures as the visitors collapsed thereafter. Adam Milne claimed a fifer, besides Ben Lister claiming 2/26. In response, NZ openers Chad Bowes (31) and Tim Seifert (79*) made useful contributions. Skipper Tom Latham was unbeaten on 20.

Milne claims his maiden fifer

Milne claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the 20-format for New Zealand. He finished with 5/26 from his four overs. Milne has now raced to 42 scalps at 24.19. He has become the 3rd NZ bowler to claim a fifer after Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. He is also overall the 3rd bowler and the first Kiwi to claim a fifer in NZ-SL T20Is.