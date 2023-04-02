Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian bowler with 300 T20 scalps

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 02, 2023, 07:42 pm 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal has achieved a special milestone in T20 cricket. Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal dismissed Harry Brook in match number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Chahal, who has been supreme in the 20-over format, had 299 scalps before this game. He has become the first-ever Indian bowler to take 300 scalps.

16th bowler to achieve a milestone of 300 scalps

Chahal has now become the 16th bowler to achieve a milestone of 300 scalps in the shortest format. He has also become just the 8th spinner to attain this feat. Meanwhile, Chahal's RR team-mate R Ashwin has 288 scalps in T20s (including today's game) and veteran Piyush Chawla follows suit with 276 scalps in the 20-over format.

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. He has claimed 91 scalps at 24.68. Chahal has two four-wicket hauls for India, besides a fifer. His best spell is 6/25. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only other bowler to take 90-plus wickets for India in the format (90). Chahal is one of the 13 bowlers in international cricket to claim 90-plus wickets.

Joint-second-highest wickets in IPL history

Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in the IPL. With four scalps in the match versus SRH, Chahal has raced to 170 wickets. He steered clear of Amit Mishra (166). Chahal is also the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, equaling Lasith Malinga (170). Dwayne Bravo (181) is above him. Notably, Chahal won the IPL 2022 Purple Cap for the most wickets (27).

Chahal claims 4/17 versus SRH, races to 303 T20 scalps

Chahal claimed 4/17 from his over overs, helping RR overcome sorry SRH by 72 runs. In 265 matches, Chahal now has 303 T20 scalps. He claimed his 6th four-wicket haul in the format. Chahal has surpassed AJ Tye (301) in terms of T20 scalps.