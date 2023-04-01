Sports

GT vs CSK: Shubman Gill slams his 15th IPL fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 12:36 am 1 min read

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored a match-winning 63 versus Chennai Super Kings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored a match-winning 63 versus Chennai Super Kings in match number one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Batting first, CSK posted 178/7 in 20 overs, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 50-ball 92. In response, Gill kept his side in the hunt before the defending champions (182/5) sealed the deal in the final over.

Gill hammers his 15th IPL fifty

Gill scored a fluent 36-ball 63. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. He added two key stands alongside Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Gill smashed his 15th IPL fifty. He has raced to 1,963 runs at 32.72. He has also gone past 500 runs for Gujarat (546). Gill slammed his 3rd fifty versus CSK and has 259 runs at 25.90.

GT overcome CSK

CSK lost an early wicket as Gaikwad kept the scoring in line for CSK with his big shots. Gujarat got Englishmen Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes to reduce CSK to 70/3. A fifty-plus stand between Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu gave CSK the impetus. However, Gujarat pulled things back. In response, CSK saw Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia power GT in the end.