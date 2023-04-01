Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 01, 2023, 12:48 am 2 min read

Delhi Capitals finished fifth in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 1 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both sides are filled with some exceptionally talented players and it will be enthralling to see them cross swords against each other. While LSG would be looking to build on their decent last season, DC will need to show some pedigree. Here is the statistical preview.

Performance in previous seasons

LSG made their debut in the IPL last season and ended up third, making it to the playoffs. DC made it to the playoffs in the first two seasons. From 2013 to 2018, they failed to reach the playoffs every time. They received the wooden spoon in 2011, 2014, and 2018. DC finished fifth last season.

A look at their previous meetings

LSG featured twice against DC in IPL 2022. Interestingly LSG won both clashes. The first match ended in a six-wicket win for KL Rahul's men as they made light work of DC's target of 150. The second game was a lot closer as LSG edged out DC in a six-run victory. Mohsin Khan finished with figures worth 4/16.

Here are LSG's key performers

Rahul has scored the most runs in IPL since 2018 (3,164). He was the second-highest run-getter last season with 616 runs. Deepak Hooda smashed 451 runs in 15 games last season at 32.21. Avesh Khan (18 wickets) was LSG's highest-wicket-taker last season. Krunal Pandya is one of the 11 all-rounders with the rare double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL.

Here are DC's key performers

David Warner has hammered 5,881 runs and is very close to completing 6,000 runs in IPL. He will be the third batter to achieve this milestone. In the absence of foreign pacers, Khaleel Ahmed will take responsibility. He picked up 16 wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2022. Kuldeep Yadav was DC's highest wicket-taker last season with 21 wickets from 14 matches.

Here are the approaching milestones

Manish Pandey (3,648 runs) is 352 away from the 4,000-run mark in IPL. Quinton de Kock (2,764 runs) is 236 runs away from 3,000 IPL runs. Amit Mishra (166 wickets) needs 17 wickets to become IPL's highest wicket-taker. Jaydev Unadkat (91) is only nine wickets away from getting to 100 IPL wickets. Nicholas Pooran (912 runs) needs 88 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs.

