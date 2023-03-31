Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 3rd-highest score in IPL season openers: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 31, 2023, 09:53 pm 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a superb 50-ball 92 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a superb 50-ball 92 in match number 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Gaikwad scored the bulk of his side's runs against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. CSK posted 178/7 in 20 overs. As per Cricbuzz, Gaikwad has now smashed the third-highest score in IPL season openers. Here's more.

11th IPL fifty from the blade of Gaikwad

Gaikwad was aggressive and smashed a whopping nine sixes. He also hit four fours, bringing up his fifty off just 23 balls. He was finally dismissed by West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph in the 18th over. Gaikwad has now raced to 1,299 runs in the IPL at 39.36. He slammed his 11th IPL fifty.

Records smashed by Gaikwad

Gaikwad now has the highest individual score against GT, surpassing Jos Buttler's 56-ball 89 in IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens. He has equaled Robin Uthappa, Brendon McCullum, and Devon Conway in terms of joint-second-highest numbers of sixes for CSK in an IPL match. Murali Vijay holds the record with 11 sixes. He attained the mark versus Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

3rd-highest score in IPL season openers

Gaikwad's 92 is now the 3rd-best individual score in IPL season openers. McCullum 158* versus RCB in 2008 and Rohit Sharma (98*) versus KKR in 2015 have better tallies.