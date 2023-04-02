Sports

IPL 2023, brilliant RR humble sorry SRH: Key stats

Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a record-breaking show (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) tamed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Brilliant knocks from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson helped RR post 203/5 in 20 overs. In response, last season's Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a record-breaking show. Here are the key stats registered.

The Royals record their highest powerplay score in IPL

After being asked to bat, RR simply went hell for leather as their score at the end of the powerplay read 85/1. RR recorded their highest-ever powerplay total in IPL history. Buttler and Jaiswal added 85 runs as the former was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the powerplay. RR beat their score of 81/1 back in 2021 against CSK in Abu Dhabi.

Buttler slams his second-fastest IPL fifty

Buttler resumed from where he left off last season as he smothered a fiery fifty, blasting 54 runs off just 22 deliveries. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums. The Englishman reached his fifty off just 20 balls, his second-fastest in IPL. Last season, he reached the milestone, having faced 18 deliveries versus Delhi Capitals (DC).

Buttler surpasses ABD and McCullum

Buttler has accumulated 9,461 runs in the 20-over format. Notably, Buttler has surpassed former legend AB de Villiers in terms of runs in T20s. De Villiers went on to score 9,424 runs at 37.24. Buttler, who won the Orange Cap last season, has now raced to 2,885 runs in 83 games at 40.07 (SR: 150.81). He surpassed Brendon McCullum's mark of 2,880 runs.

Jaiswal smashes his 4th IPL fifty

RR batter Jaiswal scored a brilliant half-century, slamming 54 off 37 deliveries. His knock was studded with nine sparkling boundaries. Jaiswal reached his fifty off 34 balls and fell prey to Fazalhaq Farooqi soon after. Jaiswal, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has now raced to 601 runs in the competition at 25.04. Overall, this was his fourth fifty in IPL.

Samson hammers his 18th IPL fifty

Samson turned up once again as he hammered a 32-ball 55, slamming four sixes and three boundaries. Playing his 139th IPL game, Samson has smashed 3,581 runs at 29.35. He has mustered three hundreds and 18 fifties. He is RR's second-highest runscorer in IPL with 3,096 runs, he is just two runs behind their top scorer Ajinkya Rahane.

Most runs scored against SRH

Samson has scored the most runs against SRH in IPL history. With this fifty, he has raced to 725 runs against SRH in 20 matches at an average of 45.31, most by a batter. He has hammered three fifties and a solitary ton against the franchise from Hyderabad. Virat Kohli is in second position with 569 runs against SRH in 20 matches.

Do you know?

Samson has scored 50+ in each of the season openers since 2020. He smashed a 32-ball 74 against CSK in 2020, scored 119 off 63 balls against PBKS in 2021, and 55 from 27 deliveries against SRH last season.

Chahal becomes first Indian bowler with 300 T20 scalps

Chahal has become the first Indian bowler to claim 300 T20 scalps. He achieved the mark by dismissing Harry Brook in the 7th over. Chahal has now become the 16th bowler to achieve a milestone of 300 scalps in the shortest format. He has also become just the 8th spinner to attain this feat. Chahal (4/17) now has 303 scalps in T20s.

Joint-second-highest wickets in IPL history

Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in the IPL. With four scalps in the match versus SRH, Chahal has raced to 170 wickets. He steered clear of Amit Mishra (166). Chahal is also the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, equaling Lasith Malinga (170). Dwayne Bravo (181) is above him. Notably, Chahal won the IPL 2022 Purple Cap for the most wickets (27).

Boult races to 94 IPL scalps

Trent Boult sparkled for RR, claiming 2/21. He also bowled a maiden. Boult now has 94 IPL scalps at 26.55. R Ashwin managed 1/27 from his four overs. He has raced to 158 IPL wickets.