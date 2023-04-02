Sports

Jos Buttler slams his second-fastest IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Buttler scored 54 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Jos Buttler has resumed from where he left off last season as he smothered a fiery fifty in Rajasthan Royals's (RR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. He blasted 54 runs off just 22 deliveries, a knock laced with seven boundaries and three maximums. The Englishman reached his fifty off just 20 balls, his second-fastest in IPL. Here are his stats.

A power-packed knock from Buttler

SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bowl in Hyderabad. RR were off to a flier as both openers, Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, attacked the bowlers from the outset. Buttler was at his destructive best as he reached his fifty inside the powerplay. The dasher eventually fell prey to Afghanistan's left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Second-fastest fifty in IPL

As mentioned, this was Buttler's second-fastest fifty in IPL (20 balls). Last season, he reached the milestone of 18 deliveries versus Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, the dasher, who won the Orange Cap last season, has now raced to 2,885 runs in 83 games at 40.07 (SR: 150.81). The tally includes 16 fifties and five tons. Only Chris Gayle (6) boasts more IPL centuries.

Highest powerplay score for Rajasthan Royals

Notably, RR were 85/1 at the end of six overs. This is now their highest-ever powerplay score in IPL history. During the IPL 2021 clash versus Chennai Super Kings, they finished the powerplay at 81/1. Overall, it was the fourth occasion RR scored 70 or more in the powerplay. Meanwhile, it is the sixth-highest score in the history of the competition (powerplay).

Buttler equals this record of Gayle

As per Cricbuzz, Buttler now owns three scores of 50+ in the PP overs. It's the joint-second-most tally by a batter in IPL. Buttler equaled Chris Gayle's record of three fifty-plus scores inside the PP overs. David Warner holds the record (6 times).