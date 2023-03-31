Sports

IPL 2023: LSG look for solidity against Warner-led DC

IPL 2023: LSG look for solidity against Warner-led DC

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 31, 2023, 06:00 pm 3 min read

LSG won both their matches against DC last season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see two heavyweights from the North, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals square off against each other. Both teams are aiming to win their maiden crown and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for them. Notably, David Warner will lead DC in Rishabh Pant's absence this season. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will be LSG's home ground for the season. A total of nine T20s have been played here and the average first innings total is 151. The pitch is conducive for batting but will assist the bowlers as the game goes on. Star Sports will telecast the match on TV and fans can live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM.

Here's the head-to-head record

LSG played their inaugural IPL last season and have only featured twice against DC. Interestingly LSG won both clashes. The first match ended in a six-wicket win for KL Rahul's men as they made light work of DC's target of 150. The second game was a lot closer as LSG edged out DC in a six-run victory. Mohsin Khan finished with figures worth 4/16.

Both sides will miss key personnel

LSG will miss Quinton de Kock for a couple of games. Mohsin Khan is also nursing an injury. Meanwhile, in Pant's absence, Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and others will have to step up. DC will miss Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, and Lungi Ngidi due to national team commitments. Overall, both sides look good on paper and the likes of Rahul and Warner hold the cards.

Probable playing XI

LSG (Probable XI): KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood. DC (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Here's a look at the key performers

Rahul has hammered 3,164 runs in 70 matches since the start of IPL 2018. He is the highest run-scorer in this period. Rahul is also the only batter to slam 3,000-plus IPL runs from 2018-2022. Having scored 451 runs last season, Deepak Hooda can be solid. Kuldeep Yadav claimed 21 scalps in IPL 2022. Marsh managed 258 runs from 8 games last season.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket picks

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Mark Wood, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rovman Powell. Fantasy XI (Option 2): KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Rilee Rossouw, Mark Wood (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.