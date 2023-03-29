Sports

WI beat SA in 3rd T20I, win series 2-1: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 29, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Rovman Powell lifts his first trophy as WI captain (Source: Twitter/@Ravipowell26)

West Indies beat South Africa in the 3rd T20I in Johannesburg to seal the three-match series 2-1. The Caribbeans successfully defended 220/8 in a match that went down to the wire. SA fell short by seven runs, having finished with 213/6. WI pacer Alzarri Joseph picked a five-wicket haul to rattle SA's top and middle order. Meanwhile, Reeza Hendricks slammed a 44-ball 83.

How did the match pan out?

WI were off to a brilliant start. Brandon King smashed a 25-ball 36, but Johnson Charles, who smashed a record-breaking century in the 2nd T20I, recorded a golden duck. Nicholas Pooran's 19-ball 41 and an unbeaten 44 (22) from Romario Shepherd propelled WI to 220/8. Although Hendricks (83) and Rilee Rossouw (42) powered SA's run-chase, they fell short. Aiden Markram returned unbeaten (35).

Maiden fifer for Joseph

Although Joseph was expensive, he took a five-wicket haul. The right-arm seamer dismissed Quinton de Kock, Hendricks, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and Wayne Parnell during the second innings. Joseph took his maiden five-wicket haul in the format, having finished with figures of 5/40. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series, with six wickets at an average of 10.17.

A historic T20I series

While the series opener was a rain-curtailed affair (11 overs), both WI and SA managed totals of over 200 in the next two encounters. This has become the first-ever series in T20 cricket with a scoring rate of more than 12 runs per over.

A look at other notable numbers

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Joseph conceded the most runs while taking a fifer in T20I cricket. Shepherd has become the first player to share multiple partnerships of 50+ runs for the ninth or lower wicket in the format. It is worth noting that three of West Indies' top five highest T20I totals are against the Proteas in South Africa.

Series win for WI; SA's winless streak alive

West Indies have won their first bilateral T20I series against South Africa since January 2015. The Proteas defeated them 3-2 in June 2021. Notably, SA have lost each of their last five bilateral T20I series at home - Vs WI, Pakistan, England (twice), and Australia. As per Kausthub Gudipati, before this streak, they never lost more than two consecutive T20I series at home.