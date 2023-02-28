Sports

Dean Elgar smashes his 23rd Test fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 28, 2023, 06:23 pm 1 min read

Elgar struck 11 fours in his knock of 71

South Africa's opening Test batter Dean Elgar scored a superb 118-ball 71 on Day 1 of the first Test versus West Indies at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Elgar and fellow opener Aiden Markram smashed an opening stand of 141 runs before the former was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. Elgar showed a lot of character in a match where he had to prove himself.

A solid morning session for SA's openers

In the first session, Elgar and Markram looked promising on a dry surface. As the session progressed, both openers looked easy as runs flowed freely through the off side. Elgar and Markram added 99 runs in the morning session, with the former managing 53*. West Indies bowled some threatening deliveries with the new ball but were unable to make it count.

Elgar smokes his 23rd fifty

Elgar struck 11 fours in his knock of 71. He slammed his 23rd fifty and a fifth at this venue. He now has 5,098 runs at 37.39. At home, Elgar has smashed 3,230 runs at 47.50. He managed his 17th fifty on home soil. Versus the West Indies, Elgar has raced to 375 runs at 53.57. He smashed his 3rd fifty versus WI.