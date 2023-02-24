Sports

PSL 2023, Babar Azam smashes 73rd T20 fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 24, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam smashed his 73rd T20 half-century during his side's Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 clash against Islamabad United. The right-handed batter smoked an unbeaten 58-ball 75, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a six. His efforts, however, went in vain as the Islamabad-based side recorded a comfortable six-wicket win. Here we look at Babar's stats in T20 cricket.

An unbeaten knock from Babar

The United won the toss and opted to bowl at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Zalmi were off to a stellar start with Mohammad Haris (40) and Babar adding 76 runs for the opening wicket. Though the middle order collapsed, Babar stood strong at one end and brought up a fine fifty. Riding on his efforts, Peshawar posted 156/8 in their 20 overs.

Highest run-getter in PSL history

With 171 runs in four games at 57, Babar is now the third-leading run-getter in the ongoing PSL 2023. Only Mohammad Rizwan (329) and Rilee Rossouw (218) are ahead of him. With 2,584 runs in 72 matches, Babar is the highest run-scorer in PSL history. His tally of 25 scores of 50 or more is also the highest for any batter in the competition.

Second-highest average

Among batters with 1,000 or more PSL runs, Babar's average of 43.06 is only second to Rizwan (1,775 runs at 45.51). Meanwhile, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper boasts a strike rate of 121.77 in the competition.

How has he fared in T20Is?

Having scored 3,355 runs in 99 games, Babar is Pakistan's highest and overall the fourth-highest run-aggregator in T20Is. He averages 41.41 and has a strike rate of 127.8 in T20Is. His tally of 32 fifty-plus scores is only second to Rohit Sharma (33) and Virat Kohli (38). While Babar has two T20I tons, his highest score (122) came against South Africa in 2021.

Joint-fastest to 3,000 T20I runs

Last year, Babar scripted history by becoming the joint-fastest player to complete 3,000 T20I runs. He accomplished the massive milestone in his 81st inning, matching Kohli. He became only the fifth batter to touch the 3,000-run mark in T20Is.

His overall stats in T20 cricket

Overall in the 20-over format, Babar owns 8,720 runs in 248 matches at an average and strike rate of 43.81 and, 127.63 respectively. He has 73 fifties alongside seven centuries. Babar's highest score in the format remains 122. Among players who have played for Pakistan, only Shoaib Malik (12,492) owns more T20 runs.

How did the match pan out?

As mentioned, Peshawar posted 156/8 after being put on to bat first. Besides Haris and Babar, no other Peshawar batter could touch the 15-run mark. Pacer Hasan Ali claimed 3/35 for Islamabad. In reply, the United crossed the line in just 14.5 overs and claimed a six-wicket win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (62), Rassie van der Dussen (42) and Asif Ali (29*) were the major contributors.