Sports

RR skipper Sanju Samson hammers his 18th IPL fifty: Stats

RR skipper Sanju Samson hammers his 18th IPL fifty: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 02, 2023, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Samson has smoked 725 runs against SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson turned up once again as he hammered a cracking fifty in match number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Samson smoked a 32-ball 55 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad to carry forward the RR innings post-Jos Buttler's dismissal. His decisive knock helped the visitors post 203/5 in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

A decisive knock from Sanju Samson

Samson came to the crease at 85/1 and added 54 crucial runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, taking the score beyond the 130-run mark. Post his departure, Samson continued playing his shots. His knock of 55 was laced with four sixes and three boundaries and came at a strike rate of 171.88. Samson was eventually dismissed by T Natarajan in the 19th over of the innings.

Most runs scored against SRH

Samson has scored the most runs against SRH in IPL history. With this fifty, he has raced to 725 runs against SRH in 20 matches at an average of 45.31, most by a batter. He has hammered three fifties and a solitary ton against the franchise from Hyderabad. Virat Kohli is in second position with 569 runs against SRH in 20 matches.

18th IPL fifty for Samson

Playing his 139th IPL game, Samson has smashed 3,581 runs at 29.35. He has mustered three hundreds and 18 fifties. He is RR's second-highest runscorer in IPL with 3,096 runs, he is just two runs behind their top scorer Ajinkya Rahane. His tally of 20 fifty-plus scores for RR, puts him in second position jointly with Jos Buttler. Only Rahane has more (23).

Do you know?

Samson has scored 50+ in each of the season openers since 2020. He smashed a 32-ball 74 against CSK in 2020, scored 119 off 63 balls against PBKS in 2021, and 55 from 27 deliveries against SRH last season.

Samson attains these feats

Samson has scored the most runs (1,124) while batting at three since IPL 2020. No other batter has crossed 1,000 runs, Rahul Tripathi (834) is second. He also has the highest strike rate (150.14) against spin (min. 500 runs) since IPL 2020. He has smashed 52 sixes in the middle overs (7-16) in IPL since 2020, most by any batter in this period.