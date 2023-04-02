Sports

Rajasthan Royals record their highest powerplay score in IPL: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 02, 2023, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Buttler smashed his 16th IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals made a blazing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. After they were asked to bat, RR simply went hell for leather as their score at the end of the powerplay read 85/1 It was their highest-ever powerplay total in IPL history. Here's more.

Rajasthan Royals post their highest powerplay score in IPL history

After being asked to bat, RR openers, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were determined to attack from the first ball. The destructive duo added 85 runs as Buttler was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the powerplay. This beats their 81/1 powerplay score back in 2021 against CSK in Abu Dhabi. Notably, Jaiswal was involved in that occasion as well.

Sixth-highest powerplay score in IPL history

Buttler and Jaiswal gave RR a fantastic start against SRH. 85/1 is also the sixth-highest powerplay score in IPL history. They are behind KKR's 105/0 vs RCB in 2017, CSK's 100/2 vs PBKS in 2014, CSK's 90/0 vs MI in 2015, KTK's 87/2 vs RR in 2011, and PBKS's 86/1 vs SRH in 2014. Notably, SRH have been on the receiving end twice.

Buttler smashes second fastest fifty in IPL

Buttler smoked 22-ball 54 against SRH and in this process he recorded his second-fastest fifty in IPL. He reached the 50-run mark, having faced 20 balls. Last season he recorded an 18-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals, which was his fastest in IPL to date. Overall, Buttler has smoked 2,885 runs in 83 games at 40.07 (SR: 150.81). This was his 16th fifty in IPL.

Buttler matches this record of Chris Gayle

As per Cricbuzz, Buttler now owns three scores of 50+ in the PP overs. It's the joint-second-most tally by a batter in IPL. Buttler equaled Chris Gayle's record of three fifty-plus scores inside the PP overs. David Warner holds the record (6 times).