Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 05:45 pm

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant half-century in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The southpaw went back after scoring 54 off 37 deliveries, a knock studded with nine sparkling boundaries. Riding on his brilliance, RR posted a mammoth 203/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Here are his stats.

SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bowl in Hyderabad. RR were off to a flier as both openers, Jos Buttler and Jaiswal, attacked the bowlers from the outset. Jaiswal reached his fifty off 34 balls and fell prey to Fazalhaq Farooqi soon after. Besides him and Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson (55) also contributed significantly to RR's total.

Jaiswal, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has now raced to 601 runs in the competition in 24 games. While the southpaw's average in the competition reads 25.04, his strike rate reads 135.67. Overall, this was his fourth fifty in IPL while his highest score reads 135.67. Last season, he managed 258 runs for RR at a strike rate of 132.98.

Notably, RR were 85/1 at the end of six overs. This is now their highest-ever powerplay score in IPL history. During the IPL 2021 clash versus Chennai Super Kings, they finished the powerplay at 81/1. Overall, it was the fourth occasion RR scored 70 or more in the powerplay. Meanwhile, it is the sixth-highest score in the history of the competition.