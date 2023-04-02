Sports

MI's Tilak Varma smashes career-best IPL fifty versus RCB: Stats

Apr 02, 2023

Tilak Verma smashed 397 runs in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Varma delivered the goods as he slammed his third fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Asked to bat, MI scored 171/7 in 20 overs as Varma spanked an unbeaten 84. MI started poorly and were struggling at 48/4 inside 9 overs. Varma was the lone hero for his side. Here we decode his stats.

A responsible knock from Tilak Varma

Despite being only 20 years old, Varma showed tremendous character to pick the right bowlers to attack. His knock of 84 was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. He came to the crease when MI were 20/3 inside the powerplay. Varma stitched a 50-run stand with Nehal Wadhera and later added 48 runs with Arshad Khan, taking MI to safer shores.

A look at his IPL numbers

Varma made his debut last season for MI. It was a forgettable season overall for the franchise as they ended up with their first wooden spoon. However, Varma scored 397 runs in 14 matches at 36.09. He hammered two fifties last season while striking at 131.02. He has now tallied 481 runs in IPL with 84* being his highest score.

Do you know?

Verma's 84* is the third-highest knock for a MI batter batting at number five or below. Only Hardik Pandya's 91 against KKR in 2019 and Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 87 against CSK in 2021 are above him.

How did the innings pan out?

Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited MI to bat first. The visitors were off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets in the powerplays. Youngsters Varma and Wadhera added crucial runs. Post Wadhera's departure, Arshad supported Verma, who was sensational for MI. Eventually, MI posted a competitive 171/5. Karn Sharma (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB.