IPL 2023: SRH eye redemption as Proteas stars join camp

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 06, 2023, 01:08 pm 3 min read

Markram will lead SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 10 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While LSG currently own a victory and a defeat this season, SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their only assignment so far. SRH's Aiden Markram will make his IPL captaincy debut in the contest. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 7). The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Pacers can generate substantial swing with the new ball. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

A look at their previous meeting

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have crossed swords just once. KL Rahul's men successfully defended 169 in that contest, claiming a 12-run win. Rahul (68) and Avesh Khan (4/24) starred for the Lucknow-based team.

Proteas stars back in the mix

South African trio of Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen, who missed SRH's opener, are set to bolster the playing XI. Meanwhile, prominent bowlers like Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar need to step up for SRH. For LSG, Quinton de Kock is back which means Kyle Mayers, who struck fiery fifties in his side's previous two outings, might be shifted to number three.

Here are the Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Here are the key performers

Mark Wood claimed a fifer (5/14) in LSG's opening game versus Delhi Capitals. Mayers became the first player to slam fifties in his first two IPL outings. Ravi Bishnoi owns five wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 this season. Rahul boasts an IPL strike rate of 140.58. Markram averages 40-plus and boasts a strike rate of over 150 in T20Is.

