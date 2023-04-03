Sports

IPL 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes second consecutive fifty: Stats

IPL 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes second consecutive fifty: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 03, 2023, 08:45 pm 1 min read

Gaikwad slammed four sixes in his innings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an incredible 31-ball 57 in match number two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Gaikwad was off to a flier against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. The right-handed batter followed his 92-run knock against Gujarat Titans with another blistering fifty. Gaikwad also shared a 110-run partnership with his opening partner, Devon Conway.

Gaikwad attacks in the Powerplay

Gaikwad and Conway came out all guns blazing after LSG elected to field. Gaikwad attacked for the most part, with the latter being watchful. The Indian batter slammed an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls, while Conway whacked a 16-ball 23*. Avesh Khan conceded 17 runs in his over, and Mark Wood gave a 20-run over. CSK were 79/0 after six overs.

12th IPL fifty for Gaikwad

Like CSK's season opener, Gaikwad was aggressive and smashed four sixes. He also hit three fours, bringing up his fifty off just 25 balls. He was finally dismissed by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 10th over. Gaikwad, who featured in his first home game for CSK, has now raced to 1,356 runs in the IPL at 39.88. He slammed his 12th IPL fifty.