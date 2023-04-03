Sports

KKR all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 03, 2023

Shakib made his IPL debut in 2011 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In a turn of unfortunate events, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. International commitments and personal issues are among the reasons for the same, as reported by Cricbuzz. It is a massive blow for KKR, who bought Shakib for the base price of 1.5 crores at the 2022 auction. Here's more.

A look at his IPL numbers

Ever since making his IPL debut in 2011, Shakib has featured in 71 matches and has slammed 793 runs while striking at 124.49. He has been a sensational bowler as well. Shakib has scalped 63 wickets in 71 matches at 29.19 with a commendable economy of 7.44. Shakib is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, having scalped 136 wickets in 115 matches for Bangladesh.