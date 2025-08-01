Why Trump's new tariffs might not be effective till October

Donald Trump 's executive order on reciprocal tariffs offers a grace period that extends to October. The new tariffs come into effect on August 7, instead of the previously announced date of August 1. However, if any country signs a trade deal with Washington during this period, things could change. The White House has clarified that goods loaded onto ships before August 7 and arriving in US by October 5 will be subject to pre-existing tariff rates, and not new ones.

Tariff timeline Canada's tariffs set to take effect today Most of the new tariffs are set to take effect within a week. The only exception is Canada, which is being slapped with a 35% tariff on exported goods from today. To note, not all goods trading under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) renegotiated by Trump in his first presidential term are exempted from these tariffs.

Tariff details Trump's order imposes 40% tariff on transshipped goods Trump's order also imposes a 40% tariff on goods that US Customs and Border Protection determines have been "transshipped" to avoid higher duties elsewhere. This is usually done when Chinese goods are sent to another nation, repackaged or otherwise superficially changed. Interestingly, these provisions were included in the trade deal with Vietnam that Trump announced four weeks ago, but were missing from subsequent agreements.