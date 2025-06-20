US quietly moves 40 aircraft from Qatar amid Iran tensions
What's the story
The United States has reportedly moved nearly 40 military aircraft from its major airbase in Qatar in a preemptive measure against possible Iranian strikes.
Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show that the Al Udeid Air Base, America's largest military base in West Asia, was largely emptied of jets between June 5 and June 19.
The move comes as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran.
Security measures
Base 'largely emptied' of jets
On June 5, the base had around 40 aircraft, including C-130 Hercules transport planes and advanced reconnaissance jets.
By June 19, only three planes were visible.
The US embassy in Qatar announced that it is restricting access to the base "out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities."
It urged personnel to "exercise increased vigilance."
Strategic deployment
Analysis of public flight tracking data
An analysis of public flight tracking data revealed that from June 15 to June 18, at least 27 military refueling aircraft were deployed from the United States to Europe.
These included KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker planes.
As of late Wednesday, only two of these aircraft had returned to the US, while 25 remained in Europe.
Heightened alert
American forces in Middle East on high alert
American forces in the Middle East are on high alert, with military families given the option to voluntarily evacuate bases due to possible Iranian retaliation.
Currently, around 40,000 US troops are deployed in the region—up from a usual 30,000.
The number had briefly peaked at 43,000 in October amid earlier tensions between Israel and Iran and Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
Presidential decision
Will decide whether to support Israel: Trump
The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether to support Israel's campaign against Iran's military and nuclear programs.
"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision...within the next two weeks," said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary.
Earlier, Trump said he was weighing the option, saying, "I may do it, I may not."