Iran strikes Israel with missile armed with cluster bombs 

What's the story

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran entered the eighth day on Friday, with Tehran firing at least one missile that scatters small bombs at the Jewish nation.

This is the first instance of such weapons being used in the week-long war.

The Israeli military said one missile exploded at an altitude of about 7 km, releasing around 20 submunitions over central Israel.

One of these struck a home in Azor, causing damage but no casualties.