Iran rejects ceasefire negotiations
What's the story
Iran has reportedly refused to negotiate a ceasefire with mediators Qatar and Oman.
An official, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said Iran would only consider serious negotiations after responding to Israeli pre-emptive strikes.
Iran made "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack," the official said.
Ongoing conflict
Israel launched surprise attack on Iran
Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on Friday, targeting its military command and nuclear sites.
According to an Iranian health ministry official, at least 230 people have died in Iran as a result of Israeli strikes over four days.
In retaliation, Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in what is being described as the biggest confrontation between the two nations.
Iranian missiles struck Israel's Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa on Monday, killing three.
Diplomatic channels
Official dismissed reports of Iran asking for a ceasefire
The Iranian official also dismissed reports claiming that Iran had asked Oman and Qatar to convince the United States to mediate a ceasefire and revive nuclear talks.
Oman had previously mediated between the US and Iran on nuclear issues; Qatar has also facilitated talks between the two nations in the past, including a prisoner swap agreement in 2023.
G7
G7 Summit begins
The G7 leaders began meeting in the Canadian Rockies on Sunday, with the Israel-Iran issue expected to be a priority topic.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his goals for the summit include preventing Iran from developing/possessing nuclear weapons, protecting Israel's right to self-defense, avoiding crisis escalation, and making room for diplomacy.
When asked what he was doing to de-escalate the situation before leaving for the summit, US President Donald Trump said, "I hope there's going to be...a deal."