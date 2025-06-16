Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on Friday, targeting its military command and nuclear sites.

According to an Iranian health ministry official, at least 230 people have died in Iran as a result of Israeli strikes over four days.

In retaliation, Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in what is being described as the biggest confrontation between the two nations.

Iranian missiles struck Israel's Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa on Monday, killing three.