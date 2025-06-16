Iran-Israel conflict: G7 leaders discuss situation; nuclear talks canceled
What's the story
The conflict between Iran and Israel has escalated as both nations exchanged retaliatory strikes over the weekend.
An Israeli strike reportedly killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards intelligence chief, Mohammad Kazem, on Sunday.
In retaliation, Iran launched a missile barrage at Israel, killing 10 people, including children.
Iran's health ministry reported that at least 230 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Friday.
Iran's warning
Iran Warns Of 'Devastating response'
A senior Iranian military official on Sunday warned of a "devastating response" to Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic, adding that Israel would not be habitable as a result.
"The scale of the devastating response by Iran's brave fighters will certainly encompass all parts of the occupied territories (Israel)," said Colonel Reza Sayyad, a spokesman for the armed forces.
Alleged plot
Israel claims Iran wanted to assassinate Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday claimed that Iran's Islamic regime had pinpointed Donald Trump as a threat to its nuclear program and actively worked to assassinate him.
"They want to kill him. He's enemy number one," he said.
"He's a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium," Netanyahu said.
Global response
G7 leaders discuss situation
Meanwhile, the Group of Seven (G7) powers have started talks to find common ground on the escalating conflict.
The three-day summit in Kananaskis, Canada, attended by leaders including US President Trump, aims to minimize disagreements among wealthy industrial democracies.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday, stressing that diplomacy is ultimately the best solution for Iran.
Diplomatic developments
Nuclear talks canceled; Trump urges nations to 'make a deal'
Iran has called off the sixth round of negotiations on its nuclear program, which was set to take place in Oman.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the talks were canceled as long as Israel continued its attacks.
He accused Israel of trying to "undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations."
US President Trump has urged both nations to "make a deal" but acknowledged they might need to "fight it out" first.