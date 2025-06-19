'Doomsday plane' seen amid Iran-Israel conflict: What does this indicate
What's the story
The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, one of America's four highly covert "doomsday planes," made a rare flight to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, on Tuesday night.
The flight has raised new questions about whether Washington is getting ready for a possible military intervention in the Iran-Israel war.
US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, saying, "I may, I may not. Nobody knows what I'm going to do."
Flight
What is the E-4B Nightwatch?
The aircraft, which serves as an airborne command post for the president and other top officials, is designed to withstand nuclear blasts and cyberattacks.
It can coordinate counterattacks if necessary.
It can carry up to 112 personnel and has a range of over 11,265 km.
It has 67 satellite dishes and antennae for global communication, and owing to mid-air refueling capabilities, it can remain airborne for over 35 hours.
Aircraft features
More details
The aircraft's interior includes sleeping quarters, briefing rooms, coordination areas, command spaces, and rest zones across three levels.
The E-4B has been deployed in major incidents in the past.
After the 9/11 attacks, former US President George Bush was taken to the air in a plane like this one.
In 1995, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) officials also flew in one during Hurricane Opal.
As a result, people frequently interpret the plane's sight as a foreshadowing of a significant event.
Rising tensions
E-4Bs fly regularly to maintain readiness
It is, however, noteworthy that E-4Bs fly regularly to maintain readiness. But in this case, there were too many coincidences that cannot be ignored.
Flight tracking data showed the E-4B traveling an unusual coastal route, bending past Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.
Even more baffling was its usage of the callsign ORDER01, rather than the usual ORDER6.
Escalating conflict
Iran attacks Israel
Around the same time, Trump called for Iran's "unconditional surrender," adding, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."
In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US military involvement would cause "irreparable damage."
On Thursday, Iran fired missiles toward Israel, hitting several locations across the country, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
Israel's emergency service said at least 89 people have been injured across the country.