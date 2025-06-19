What's the story

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, one of America's four highly covert "doomsday planes," made a rare flight to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, on Tuesday night.

The flight has raised new questions about whether Washington is getting ready for a possible military intervention in the Iran-Israel war.

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, saying, "I may, I may not. Nobody knows what I'm going to do."