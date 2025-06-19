Russia warns US against military intervention in Iran-Israel war
What's the story
Russia has cautioned the United States against any military intervention in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.
The warning was issued by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry.
"We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences," she said.
Nuclear concerns
'World is...millimeters away from disaster'
Zakharova also expressed alarm over Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, saying the world is "millimeters" away from a disaster.
She asked where the global community and environmentalists were in light of these developments.
"I don't know if they think they are far away and that this (radiation) wave won't reach them. Well, let them read what happened at Fukushima," she said, referring to the 2011 Japanese nuclear plant disaster.
Presidential statement
Trump doesn't rule out strikes against Iran
US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
He said, "I may, I may not. Nobody knows what I'm going to do."
Trump also claimed that Iran had reached out for talks but said it was "very late to be talking."
"There's a big difference between now and a week ago," Trump said during an interaction outside the White House.
Defiance
Iran warns US
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected Trump's call for "unconditional surrender."
He warned that any US military intervention would lead to "irreparable damage" to the United States.
On Thursday, Iran fired missiles toward Israel, hitting several locations across the country, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
Israel's emergency service said at least 89 people have been injured across the country.