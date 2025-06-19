Top US academics explore overseas jobs amid Trump's policy fears
What's the story
The United States is witnessing a brain drain in its academic sector, with many professors looking for opportunities abroad.
This trend is largely due to funding cuts and perceived threats to academic freedom under President Donald Trump's administration.
Recently, Timothy Snyder and Marci Shore, both historians from Yale University, announced their move to the University of Toronto over concerns about American democracy's trajectory during Trump's presidency.
Global opportunities
Professors across the US are receiving offers from abroad
The trend is not limited to Yale University. Professors across the United States are now receiving lucrative offers from institutions abroad.
Quentin Parker, an astrophysicist at the University of Hong Kong, said he had heard that several Chinese-American physicists were looking for opportunities outside the US.
David Lesperance, an immigration and tax expert with Canadian law firm Lesperance & Associates, is helping "high-profile US tenured professors and top-level researchers" explore options in Canada, Australia and Europe.
Relocation trends
Many academics want to move by September
Lesperance said many of these professors are looking to start new positions by September.
He said most of his American clients work in "hot ticket fields" such as medical research, artificial intelligence (AI), physics and computer science.
One American client is considering offers from Britain, Australia and China based on funding, lab support, and staffing.
Driving factors
Why American professors are leaving the US
The exodus of American academics is largely driven by funding cuts and concerns over academic freedom.
Many professors are quietly indicating their availability in academic circles, leading to unexpectedly high-paying offers from institutions abroad.
The trend is expected to gather pace before the new academic year starts, with many professors hoping to start new positions by September.