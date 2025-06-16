What's the story

Iran has opened its land borders for the safe evacuation of Indian students amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Israel.

This comes after India requested the safe evacuation of Indian students.

Tehran said that even though the airspace is closed over Iran, all land crossings are open so that civilians can safely leave the country.

"Given the...closure of the country's airports, as well as request of many political missions....we inform that all land borders are open for crossing," it said.