Iran opens land borders for evacuation of Indian students
What's the story
Iran has opened its land borders for the safe evacuation of Indian students amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Israel.
This comes after India requested the safe evacuation of Indian students.
Tehran said that even though the airspace is closed over Iran, all land crossings are open so that civilians can safely leave the country.
"Given the...closure of the country's airports, as well as request of many political missions....we inform that all land borders are open for crossing," it said.
Diplomatic communication
Iran's Foreign Minister responds to India's request
Tehran has asked India to provide names, passport numbers, vehicle specifications, time of travel, and desired border for those crossing out of Iran's territory for necessary arrangements.
As many as 1,500 Indian students are stuck in various cities in Iran, the majority of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir.
On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged those stranded in Iranian cities not to panic and to stay in touch with the embassy via its social media accounts.
Urgent plea
'We haven't slept since...'
Indian students in Iran have been calling for an evacuation, fearing the situation may worsen.
One student, Imtisal Mohidin—who studies at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran—said he woke up to loud explosions and rushed to the basement.
"We haven't slept since," he told ANI.
Another student, Faizan Nabi from Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said they heard gunshots and were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days.
Ongoing conflict
Israel attacked Iranian sites; Iran retaliated
The conflict started on Friday when Israel attacked multiple Iranian nuclear and military sites, claiming there was an imminent threat of Iran building a nuclear weapon.
In retaliation, Iran launched a drone attack on Israel.
According to Iranian health ministry, at least 230 people have died in Iran as a result of Israeli strikes over four days.
Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in what is being described as the biggest confrontation between the two nations.