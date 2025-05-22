'Every baby in Gaza an enemy': Israeli politician sparks outrage
What's the story
Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin has sparked controversy with his remarks on children in Gaza.
Speaking to Israeli TV Channel 14, Feiglin said, "The enemy is not Hamas, nor is it the military wing of Hamas. Every child in Gaza is the enemy."
He further called for the occupation and settlement of Gaza, adding that "not a single Gazan child will be left there."
Remarks
Israel 'killing babies as a hobby': Retired army
Feiglin's comments come after Yair Golan, a retired Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deputy chief of staff and head of the new political party The Democrats, slammed the Israeli government's actions in Gaza.
Golan accused Israel of "killing babies as a hobby" and warned that it risks becoming a pariah state like South Africa if it doesn't act rationally.
He also criticized the current leadership as being "full of vengeful types with no morals."
Government response
Netanyahu condemns Golan's remarks, defends IDF
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned Golan's remarks as "wild incitement" and a "blood libel."
But he defended the IDF as "the most moral army in the world," stressing that Israeli soldiers are fighting for the country's survival.
Over the last week, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in Gaza, with Netanyahu vowing to take full control of the territory to defeat Hamas and secure hostages.
Global response
Rising civilian casualties and international criticism
According to reports, the plan calls for the entire removal of inhabitants from the north and their forced relocation to the south.
More than 600 people have been killed and 2,000 injured in Gaza during the last week, according to the territory's Hamas-controlled health ministry.
The rising civilian toll has drawn international criticism, with Britain halting free trade talks with Israel and imposing new sanctions on West Bank settlers.
Aid situation
Limited humanitarian aid reaches Gaza
Amid international pressure, five UN aid trucks with baby food were allowed into Gaza on Monday.
The UN's humanitarian chief praised the decision but emphasized that it was only "a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed" by the 2.1 million Palestinians in the war-torn region.
The aid blockade has been in place since March 2.