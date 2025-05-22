'Get out': Trump slams 'terrible' reporter over Qatari jet question
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump lost his cool at an NBC journalist during a press briefing with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The incident took place on Wednesday at the White House when the reporter asked about the Pentagon's decision to modify a Qatari Boeing 747 as a future Air Force One.
Trump promptly swatted the reporter, accusing him of being "not smart enough" and spreading "false news."
Jet controversy
Trump defends Qatari gift, criticizes NBC
"What are you talking about? You need to get out of here... What does this have to do with Qatari Jet...? They are giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it's a great thing...We're talking about a lot of other things, and this NBC is trying to get off the subject of what you just saw."
"You are a terrible reporter," Trump told NBC reporter Peter Alexander.
Political backlash
Democratic lawmakers criticize aircraft transfer
The former president also slammed NBC and its CEO, Brian Roberts, calling them "terrible" in their operations. He suggested they should be investigated for their conduct.
He also defended the Qatari gift, adding, "But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing. They also gave USD 5.1 trillion worth of investments in addition to the jet."
Aircraft modifications
Security upgrades and program delays
The Pentagon has confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted the aircraft, which is currently in San Antonio, Texas, CNN reported.
An Air Force spokesperson told NPR that the Air Force is currently "preparing to award a contract to modify a Boeing 747 aircraft for an executive airlift."
Experts say the 13-year-old jet requires major security upgrades, including missile defense systems and encrypted communications.
However, costs and timelines for these changes remain undisclosed.
White House
2 Boeing jets serve as Air Force One
The White House stated that the plane was a gift to the Defense Department and would follow the legal procedures necessary when something is presented to the government.
Trump has stated that he will not use it after leaving office, preferring to keep it in his presidential library.
There are currently two Boeing jets that serve as Air Force One—operational since 1990.
A replacement plan has been in the works for years, with Boeing securing the contract back in 2016.