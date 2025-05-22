What's the story

In a tense White House meeting on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with explosive false charges of white genocide and land seizures.

What began as a pleasant conversation, featuring lighter comments about golf, took a different turn when Ramaphosa told Trump that there is no genocide against Afrikaners.

Shutting Ramaphosa down, Trump said, "We have thousands of stories talking about it," and then ordered his staff, "Turn the lights down and..put this (video) on."