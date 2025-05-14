What's the story

A new book, Original Sin, written by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, has revealed a disturbing episode of former US President Joe Biden's apparent memory loss.

The authors claim that during a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles on June 13, 2024, Biden failed to identify actor and co-host George Clooney.

The episode allegedly left Clooney "shaken to his core."

The excerpt was published by The New Yorker on Tuesday.