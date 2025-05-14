Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade's 'Kapkapiii' trailer promises spooky humor
The trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy film Kapkapiii, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, has been released.
Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the movie will hit theaters on May 23.
The trailer provides a unique mix of spooky and silly, promising an adventure with scary moments and laughter.
The plot follows a group of friends who make the classic horror movie mistake of playing with a Ouija board.
Catch the trailer here
They thought it was just a game... the spirits had other plans💀
In this trying month we all need some laughs!#Kapkapiii#KapkapiiiTrailer Out Now
#KapkapiiiOn23May ONLY IN CINEMAS
@sangeethsivan @shreyastalpade1 @theabishekkumar @JayThakkarActor @SiddhiIdnani… pic.twitter.com/CEn4CGIXeA
Kapoor's emotional tribute to director Sivan
Speaking about the film, Kapoor said it was a "very special project" full of "love and emotion."
He also paid tribute to the late director Sivan, saying, "Today is a significant day because the trailer of this film is launching... What makes this moment even more emotional for me is having Sangeeth ji's family present, as it feels like he is with us in spirit."
Kapkapiii marks Kapoor's second time working on a Sivan film (after Kyaa Kool Hain Hum).
Ensemble cast and production details of 'Kapkapiii'
The ensemble cast of Kapkapiii also includes Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, among others.
The screenplay has been written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, while it is produced by Bravo Entertainment and Zee Studios.
Judging from the trailer, the film promises a combination of supernatural shenanigans and comedic chaos. While this genre has been working at the box office, critics have questioned their quality.
Can Kapkapiii impress all? May 23 will tell.