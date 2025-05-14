What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy film Kapkapiii, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, has been released.

Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the movie will hit theaters on May 23.

The trailer provides a unique mix of spooky and silly, promising an adventure with scary moments and laughter.

The plot follows a group of friends who make the classic horror movie mistake of playing with a Ouija board.