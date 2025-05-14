What's the story

In a major update for the highly-anticipated action thriller King, Jackie Shroff has been roped in to be a part of the star-studded cast.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after their blockbuster Pathaan.

Other prominent actors in pivotal roles include Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.