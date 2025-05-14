After Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff joins Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'
What's the story
In a major update for the highly-anticipated action thriller King, Jackie Shroff has been roped in to be a part of the star-studded cast.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after their blockbuster Pathaan.
Other prominent actors in pivotal roles include Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.
Character insights
Shroff 'took no time to come on board'
While we don't know much about Shroff's character, Pinkvilla suggests he will be seen in a different shade.
The story, which sees Khan play an assassin, is touted to be a theatrical extravaganza.
The source said, "Anand narrated the basic world of King to Jackie Shroff along with his character arc, and the actor took no time to come on board the film. Jackie is all excited to embark on this action-packed journey with Shah Rukh Khan and the team."
Cast details
'King' to showcase a grand ensemble cast
King is being touted as one of the biggest feature films in modern times. Each character has been perfectly cast with actors who are just right for them.
Apart from the main cast, the film will also see other actors in relatively smaller but significant roles.
The film is slated to go on floors on May 20. It is eyeing the last quarter of 2026 for its release.