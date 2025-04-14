How Yash Chopra resolved the feud between Shah Rukh-Manoj Kumar
What's the story
Manoj Kumar's brother, Manish Goswami, recently spoke about the controversy involving Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, which occurred after Om Shanti Om.
Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Goswami narrated how Kumar was hurt by a scene where SRK's character copied Kumar's signature hand-over-face pose.
Although he felt ridiculed, Kumar did not pursue legal action or seek monetary compensation, expressing instead a desire for a "symbolic defamation suit for one rupee."
Here's how the matter was resolved eventually.
Resolution
Yash Chopra's role in resolving SRK-Kumar controversy
Goswami revealed that filmmaker Yash Chopra was "instrumental" in ending the controversy.
"He was present when [Khan] and Farah came to apologize. They came home and sincerely said sorry."
"He was quite affected. His stance was clear, and many people agreed with him. But it was gracious of everyone involved to come forward and make amends."
"It was a respectful closure."
SRK publicly acknowledged his mistake in 2007, saying, "I was completely wrong. If he is hurt, I apologize."
Tribute
SRK paid tribute to Kumar after his death
When Kumar (87) passed away on April 4, SRK paid tribute to the legendary actor on social media.
He wrote, "Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense."
"His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be 'Bharat' to us."
The late actor-filmmaker was known for films like Shor, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Kranti.