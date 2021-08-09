'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' review: This music-video isn't worth your time

Aug 09, 2021

A new music video, starring Sonu Sood and Niddhi Agerwal, got released today. Titled Saath Kya Nibhaoge, it's a rehashed version of Altaf Raja's popular '90s track Tum To Thehre Pardesi. The video has been helmed by Farah Khan and the song crooned by Tony Kakkar and Raja. Even with such talents in place, the video is disappointing and weak. Here's our review.

Video

The clip shows the love story of Sood and Agerwal

Shot in Punjab, the music video revolves around a farmer (Sood), who becomes a cop. It begins with him in action, catching bad guys in a club, where Agerwal is a dancer. After this rescue, the love birds remember how they fell in love. From slow running toward each other to all cliche moments a filmy couple shares, this clip is filled with those.

Song

Kakkar has crooned nicely, but the lyrics are disappointing

Kakkar always gets criticized when it comes to his songs. This time, he has done a good job with the vocals. Composition of the track and lyrics are also by him. While the first is fine, the lyrics are still misogynistic. Looks like he has only one opinion about women: They are interested in money and not love. We say it again, GROW UP!

Reactions

Fans are in love with the song because of Sood

Although the music video showed cringe-worthy scenes, Sood and Agerwal looked adorable. And fans have given their green signal to this track, just because of the Dabangg actor, who rose a hero for many during the pandemic. A user wrote, "His song should reach 1Billion views," while another said, "Sonu Sood Is Superstar In Both Reel & Real Life." A few praised Kakkar too.

Verdict

Music video fails to impress, gets 1.5 stars

Watch it only for Sood, as seeing him after a long time on screen does feel good. Also, Kakkar-Raja have sung the number well, much better than other remake songs. It's the lyrics and Khan's direction that fail to impress. Saath Kya Nibhaoge song video is a below average product that can be skipped. Verdict: 2.5 stars for song, 1.5 stars for music video.