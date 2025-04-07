'Ground Zero' trailer: Emraan Hashmi leads BSF mission against terrorism
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Hindi film Ground Zero was released on Monday.
Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the movie set in Kashmir is based on true events. Hashmi plays a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who leads a mission in the disturbed area.
It will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025.
Trailer release
'Ground Zero' trailer showcases action and emotional depth
The trailer for Ground Zero, released by Excel Entertainment, gives a sneak peek into the intense, action-packed story of the film.
It starts in Kashmir circa 2001, showing an officer intercepting a chilling call: "The days of throwing stones are over. To make a difference, we must fire bullets."
Thereafter, Hashmi's character takes charge of counterterrorism and steers the youth of Kashmir away from radicals.
Character portrayal
Hashmi's transformation and mission in 'Ground Zero'
Hashmi's transformation into a BSF officer is nothing short of striking, as he is the perfect picture of a soldier cornered from all sides, who is now ready to strike back.
One of the standout lines from his trailer, "Ab prahaar hoga (Now it's time to strike)," sets the tone for what awaits us.
The film tells the story of a high-stakes operation led by Hashmi's character, which eliminated terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba in 2003.
Production information
'Ground Zero' cast and crew details
Co-written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava, Ground Zero is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
The film also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.
Tanishk Bagchi, Rohan Rohan, and Sunny Inder have composed the music for the film. The songs were written by guest lyricists Irshad Kamil and Kumaar, Vayu, and Rashmi-Virag.