What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Hindi film Ground Zero was released on Monday.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the movie set in Kashmir is based on true events. Hashmi plays a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who leads a mission in the disturbed area.

It will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025.