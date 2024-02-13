'Ae Watan Mere Watan' to premiere on March 21

What's the story World Radio Day brought exciting news for fans of Sara Ali Khan, as the premiere date for her much-awaited film Ae Watan Mere Watan was unveiled. Set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle, Ali Khan takes on a pivotal role as a freedom fighter named Usha. Karan Johar shared the thrilling announcement through a motion poster and revealed that the period drama will premiere on March 21 on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Cast and crew of the film

While sharing the motion poster, the OTT platform penned, "Resilience in her voice, and the spirit of freedom in her heart, hear what she has to say to you this #WorldRadioDay." The Dharma Productions-bankrolled film also stars Alexx O'Nell, Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Verma, Anand Tiwari, and Manya Singh, among others. The movie is helmed by Kannan Iyer and penned by Darab Farooqui.

