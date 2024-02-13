Small-screen actors split over Ranveer Singh's latest ad

Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins's TV soap ad leaves small-screen actors divided

By Tanvi Gupta 12:24 pm Feb 13, 202412:24 pm

What's the story TV actor Rashami Desai recently expressed her disappointment over an advertisement featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and adult film actor Johnny Sins. The commercial, a parody of Hindi television serials, was made for Bold Care, a brand focusing on men's sexual health issues. While many celebrities enjoyed the dramatic "saas-bahu" twist, Desai viewed the ad as a "humiliation to the entire TV industry."

Next Article

Twitter Post

If you haven't watched the ad, here you go

Details

'Maybe I'm overreacting': Desai's reaction

In her Instagram Story, the 38-year-old actor wrote, "After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it's a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television." She added that TV actors often feel "belittled and mistreated. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is a reality check for all the TV industry because I feel it's a slap." "Maybe I'm overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience."

Insights

'No big deal': Netizens opposed Desai's negative view

Netizens disagreed with the actor's criticism. A Reddit user commented: "If you're doing good TV shows, good for you, but the kind of TV shows that were parodied in the ad do exist. People make parodies of good movies as well. No big deal." Another user echoed this sentiment. However, a third user criticized Desai's perspective, writing, "Why are TV actors this sensitive?? Like pick any serial, and it's the most regressive mind-numbing thing you would have ever watched."

Other celebrities

Meanwhile, other TV actors appeared to have enjoyed it!

A multitude of TV actors shared their thoughts on the now-viral ad. TV star Nakuul Mehta chuckled, saying, "Aceing my day job and how." Karan Kundrra added, "Hahahahahhaah killed it," while another actor from the industry, Mohit Hiranandani, praised the concept, stating, "Whoever thought of this deserves a raise." Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Zoya Akhtar also commented with hilarious replies.

Awareness

Singh wanted to address men's sexual health with this campaign

Singh, who teamed up with Sins for the ad, shared his thoughts on the campaign, saying, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact." He added, "The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."

Poll

