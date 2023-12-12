How Sidharth Shukla became Hindi television's blue-eyed boy

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

How Sidharth Shukla became Hindi television's blue-eyed boy

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Dec 12, 202304:10 am

Sidharth Shukla would have turned 43 today

Sidharth Shukla was one of those artists who quickly climbed the ladder of success, thanks to his undeniable charm, acting prowess, and a physique that one can only dream of! His life may have been tragically cut short in 2021, but, like other artists, he lives on, thanks to the art he has left behind. On his birth anniversary, revisit his best TV projects.

2/5

'Balika Vadhu'

The majority of Hindi TV viewers best remember Shukla as the ideal, handsome, and near-perfect IAS Shivraj "Shiv" Shekhar from Balika Vadhu. He essayed Anandi's second husband in this long-running daily soap that revolved around child marriages in Rajasthan. It won him GR8! Performer of the Year (Male) at the ITA Awards 2013 and Best Actor (Popular) Award at the Gold Awards 2013.

3/5

'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'

Shukla's personality and build were tailor-made for the competitive reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, which was telecast on Colors between January 2016 to April 2016. Shukla competed with Sana Saeed, Jay Bhanushali, Vivan Bhatena, Raghav Juyal, Vivian Dsena, Mukti Mohan, Faisal Khan, and Tina Datta, among others, to emerge victorious. This season was hosted by Arjun Kapoor.

4/5

'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Dil Se Dil Tak remains a bittersweet show for its fans now. Shukla's wife's role was played by Rashmi Desai, with whom Shukla had a love-hate relationship (she was also his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13). This family drama, which aired on Colors, also starred Jasmin Bhasin, another close friend of Shukla's whom he mentored for a few days in Bigg Boss 14.

5/5

'Bigg Boss 13'

Bigg Boss is currently in its 17th season, and yet, each time one thinks of the best BB season, the answer is clear: The one that featured Shukla! In BB, Shukla famously proclaimed that he's a lone wolf, and nobody was surprised when he was crowned the winner—he was, after all, intelligent, articulate, passionate about the game—thus, decked with a true champion's qualities.