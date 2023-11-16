Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday special: Journey through career-defining roles

By Tanvi Gupta

Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. From his breakthrough in Aashiqui 2 to several subsequent cinematic ventures, he has redefined his career with memorable performances resonating with audiences across the nation. As Roy Kapur celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday, we reflect on his career marked by diverse roles and compelling portrayals.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013)

A pivotal moment in Roy Kapur's career unfolded with 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where he portrayed Avi, a character marked by humor and camaraderie. His chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kalki Kanmani, combined with his impeccable comedic timing, revealed a different facet of his acting prowess. This showcased his versatile ability to entertain the masses and contributed to the film's success.

'Fitoor' (2016)

In the 2016 film Fitoor, Roy Kapur took on the challenge of adapting Charles Dickens's classic novel, Great Expectations, to the Indian context. His portrayal of Noor, a character propelled by passion and longing, showcased his dedication to nuanced storytelling and earned him acclaim. Despite Fitoor receiving mixed-to-positive reviews, Kapur's exploration of a diverse role and narrative demonstrated his willingness to push boundaries.

'Ok Jaanu' (2017)

Roy Kapur's performance in Ok Jaanu showcased his effortless portrayal of modern-day romance. He reunited with Shraddha Kapoor for the second time following the incredible success of Aashiqui 2. Directed by Shaad Ali, with a screenplay and story based on Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, the film was produced by Ratnam and Karan Johar under Madras Talkies and Dharma Productions, respectively.

'The Night Manager' (2023)

After leaving an indelible mark on the big screen, Roy Kapur captivated audiences on OTT this year with The Night Manager, released in two installments. As a sharp former Indian Navy officer-turned-spy, he brought charisma to the series. The show concludes its cinematic and visually impressive proceedings with Roy Kapur delivering a decent performance. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.