By Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has been a true warrior as even after several postponements, the hype has been intact. The action thriller is now slated to release in theaters on March 15, 2024, and the makers confirmed the same by releasing two new posters on Tuesday. The posters present the actor in a rugged avatar. Enthusiastic fans have been awaiting updates on the movie and Malhotra's character development.

The action thriller revolves around an aircraft hijack and it also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The movie is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, whereas it is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While sharing the poster, Malhotra penned, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March, 2024."

