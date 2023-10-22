Actor Dalip Tahil gets 2-month jail sentence for drunk driving

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 12:08 pm Oct 22, 2023

Dalip Tahil faces two months sentence in jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury to a woman in a 2018 Mumbai accident, per ETimes. The 70-year-old actor was reportedly found guilty by a magistrate court in Mumbai. This decision came after a doctor's testimony said Tahil, at the time, showed signs of impaired behavior, such as unsteady walking, dilated pupils, and slurred speech, adding they could also smell alcohol on him.

Hit-and-run case: Details of 2018 incident involving Tahil

In the 2018 incident, Tahil's car reportedly collided with an autorickshaw in Mumbai, injuring passengers Jenita Gandhi and Gaurav Chugh. The actor reportedly then tried to flee but was trapped in a traffic jam due to Ganesh Visarjan processions. The passengers confronted Tahil, leading to a heated argument and physical altercation. The police were called to the scene, and Tahil was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and causing injury through reckless and negligent driving.

Tahil's refusal to provide blood sample and release on bail

Per reports, following his arrest in 2018, Tahil refused to provide a blood sample for testing but was later released on bail. A photo of Tahil waiting at a police station had also gone viral back then. All three people involved in the accident, however, underwent medical examinations. A Khar Police officer had told The Hindu that the impact of the crash caused Gandhi to suffer significant injuries to her back and neck.

Quick look at Tahil's career in Indian film-TV industry

Born on October 30, 1952, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Tahil began his stage career at Sherwood College in Nainital at just 10 years old. He is best known for his roles in films such as Baazigar (1993), Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Raja (1995), and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Tahil made his television debut with Buniyaad in 1986 and later appeared in shows like Miss India (2004) and Siya Ke Ram (2015).

High-profile DUI cases: Celebrities caught drunk driving

This isn't the first time an actor has faced legal consequences for drunk driving. In 2022, actor Kavya Thapar was allegedly arrested for drunk driving and accusations of manhandling and assaulting a female police constable in Mumbai. In a separate incident in 2017, veteran actor Alok Nath's son, Shivang Nath, was reportedly involved in an alleged drunk driving incident. He was also said to have been chased by the police after attempting to evade a drunk driving checkpoint.