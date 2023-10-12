Kartik Aaryan films 8-minute single-take war scene for 'Chandu Champion'
Kartik Aaryan is a budding star in Bollywood and the actor has delivered some great commercial successes in the recent past. Currently, he is filming his next with Kabir Khan titled Chandu Champion. In a new Instagram post, Aaryan revealed that they wrapped up an eight-minute single-take war scene. Filmed at a breathtaking 9,000 feet in Aru Valley, Kashmir, the cast, including Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora, spent five days rehearsing before capturing the demanding scene on Day 6.
Aaryan's detailed take on the new experience
The actor shared his enthusiasm and appreciation for the unforgettable experience. He stated, "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson." The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the film is slated for 2024 release.