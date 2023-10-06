Box-office buzz: 'Thank You For Coming' heads for disappointing start

By Aikantik Bag 01:12 pm Oct 06, 202301:12 pm

'Thank You For Coming' box office collection

Bollywood is back with its newest "chick flick" Thank You For Coming. Ever since this movie was announced, viewers have been quite curious about the film. After a successful premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, the Bhumi Pednekar-headlined film hit the theaters on Friday. Expectations are not high but if the content is good then word-of-mouth might favor this film.

Interesting box office clash on the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karan Boolani directorial is slated to rake in Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Friday. The movie is pitted against Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, Fukrey 3, and Jawan. The quirky drama also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Sushant Divgikr, Dolly Ahluwalia, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor.

