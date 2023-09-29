Salman Khan expresses gratitude for 'Tiger 3' teaser success

Salman Khan expresses gratitude for 'Tiger 3' teaser success

'Tiger 3' is releasing on Diwali 2023

The buzz around Tiger Ka Message, a teaser for the upcoming film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been nothing short of a phenomenon. Yash Raj Films (YRF) took a unique marketing approach by encouraging fans to share the video on their Instagram pages, potentially reaching a staggering 700M people. The clip showcases scenes from the previous two installments, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, highlighting the selfless nature of Khan's character.

'I can't wait to show you the trailer now!'

Speaking to the media, Khan expressed his pride in the franchise and gratitude for the love it has received from fans worldwide. The marketing strategy for the teaser was designed to tap into the nostalgia associated with the series. Expressing his take on the character, Khan said, "He is a selfless agent. I'm really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can't wait to show you the trailer now!"

'Tiger 3' plot revealed in 'Tiger Ka Message'

In Tiger Ka Message, we learn that Khan's character, super-spy Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, is falsely accused of being India's Enemy Number 1. The film follows Tiger on a perilous mission to track down his adversaries and clear his name for his country and family. The Maneesh Sharma directorial also stars Emraan Hashmi and it releases on Diwali.