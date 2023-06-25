Entertainment

Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor: Her iconic films with Govinda, Salman

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 25, 2023 | 04:15 am 3 min read

Karisma Kapoor turned 50 years old on Sunday (June 25)

Even at 50, Karisma Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and fittest actors in Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi (1991) and has since delivered multiple box office hits. Interestingly, Kapoor was mostly paired with Govinda and Salman Khan in her career. On her birthday, here are some of her best films with the two stars.

'Raja Babu' (1994)

Filmmaker David Dhawan's 1994 film Raja Babu is a Hindi remake of the 1992 Tamil movie Rasukutty. It starred Govinda and Kapoor in the lead, while actors Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani, among others, also played pivotal roles in the movie. Apart from its storyline, the film also became popular for its songs, especially Sarkaiye Lo Khatiya, which became a massive hit.

'Hero No. 1' (1997)

Another successful collaboration between Govinda, Kapoor, and Dhawan, the film had a theme similar to Rajesh Khanna's superhit film Bawarchi—a remake of the Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti. A family entertainer, the movie received much love and appreciation from the audience for its performances as well as the comedy. Interestingly, the 2000 Telugu film Goppinti Alludu is a remake of Hero No. 1.

'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' (1999)

Dhawan delivered another commercial success with Haseena Maan Jayegi, featuring the iconic pair of Kapoor and Govinda once again. Besides the duo, it also starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra in the lead, while Anupam Kher and Kader Khan were part of the supporting cast. The film is regarded as one of Govinda's best performances, who also reportedly received several awards for it.

'Judwaa' (1997)

Other than Govinda, Kapoor was also loved for her chemistry with Khan. The two featured in multiple films, including Judwaa. Also directed by Dhawan, the movie is listed as one of Khan's best films. Kapoor played the role of Mala, Raja's girlfriend. Judwaa was rebooted in 2016, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Judwaa 2 also had a cameo of Khan.

'Jeet' (1996)

A romantic action film, it starred Kapoor, Khan, Sunny Deol, and Tabu in the lead. The film was said to be heavily inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's superhit 1978 movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. It also starred Amrish Puri in a pivotal role and was a commercial success. The song, Yaara O Yaara, continues to be a favorite of many even today.

'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994)

The cult classic film starring Kapoor, Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, along with a strong supporting cast of Shakti and Paresh Rawal, among others. Even though it was reportedly a semi-hit at the box office, with time, it has emerged as one of the best comedy dramas in Hindi cinema and also a fan favorite.

