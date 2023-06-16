Entertainment

'Adipurush': Prabhas's fans beat up a man outside Hyderabad theater

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 05:17 pm 1 min read

Prabhas's fans beat up a man for criticizing 'Adipurush'

Adipurush is the talk of the town! From polarizing opinions to protests in Nepal, the frenzy for the Om Raut directorial doesn't seem to end. The Prabhas-headlined film was released today. In a viral video, a cine-goer was captured getting beaten up by the actor's fans as he was giving his honest review to the media. This incident took place outside Hyderabad's Prasad IMAX.

What exactly happened outside the Hyderabad theater?

In the viral video, the man said, "(The makers) kept all the monsters from the PlayStation games in this one." He praised Hanuman and the background score, whereas condemned Raut's utilization of the Baahubali actor. This enraged a section of the actor's fans and they started beating him. However, he was rescued soon after. Adipurush has been receiving mixed reviews as of now.

