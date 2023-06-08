Entertainment

Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebrating remarkable actor's notable roles

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 08, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Renowned actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her 48th birthday on Thursday

Known for her multi-hyphenate persona, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra effortlessly embodies the label of a "perfectionist." Whether it's judging a reality show, acting, or excelling in yoga asanas, Shetty Kundra always manages to leave her fans in awe of her. She has captivated audiences with her enchanting on-screen presence, and therefore, on her 48th birthday on Thursday, we revisit some of her notable films.

'Baazigar' (1993)

The 1993 film Baazigar proved to be a significant turning point in Shetty Kundra's career. Directed by Abbas-Mustan; in Baazigar the actor portrayed the role of Seema, a young woman who becomes entangled in a complex web of deceit and revenge. Audiences were captivated by the on-screen chemistry between Shetty Kundra and Shah Rukh Khan, despite her character's tragic end.

'Dhadkan' (2000)

Dharmesh Darshan's 2002 film Dhadkan achieved classic status, all thanks to its hit songs and a star-studded cast that included Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others. Shetty Kundra showcased unparalleled elegance in every frame and delivered a mesmerizing performance that captivated audiences. In the film, she portrayed the character of Anjali, an independent woman caught in a love triangle.

'Phir Milenge' (2004)

The 2004 film Phir Milenge often goes unnoticed when discussing Shetty Kundra's filmography. Directed by Revathi, the film revolves around Tamanna Sahni, a thriving professional whose life takes a drastic turn when she discovers she is HIV/AIDS positive. Shetty Kundra delivered a remarkable performance in a role that captured the emotional upheaval, resilience, and unwavering determination of a woman battling against societal norms.

'Life in a Metro…' (2007)

Life in a Metro..., directed by Anurag Basu, is a treasured gem that delves into the interconnected lives of individuals, residing in Mumbai. Shetty Kundra shines as Shikha—a married woman trapped in a loveless marriage—who seeks solace in a new relationship. Her portrayal of Shikha marked a sharp departure from her previous roles, and it also received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.