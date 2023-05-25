Entertainment

Everything about Nakuul-Disha's #BadeAchheLagteHain3 premiering today

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 04:14 pm 1 min read

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3' premiering today

Ektaa Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is one of the most famous TV soaps in India and the show is returning for its third season. Fans are eagerly waiting as it marks the return of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the protagonists Ram and Priya respectively. The show is set to premiere on Thursday (May 25, 2023).

Streaming details and other trivia

As per reports, the new season will have the same characters but the story will be set on a new plot. The makers released a teaser earlier starring Mehta and Parmar. Fans are excited to see the chemistry of the duo. The soap is set to run every week from Monday to Friday at 8:00pm on Sony TV. Season 2 concluded on Wednesday.

