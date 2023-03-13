Entertainment

6 Indian stars who chose to freeze their eggs

6 Indian stars who chose to freeze their eggs

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 13, 2023, 01:15 am 3 min read

Take a look at Indian celebrities who chose to freeze their eggs a few years ago (Picture credit: Instagram/@ridhimapandit, Instagram/@monasingh, Instagram/@dianahayden)

Across the globe, there are many women today who wish to focus on their careers first before having a baby or are just not physically and mentally ready to have a kid yet. Thanks to advancements in medical science, such people are able to choose to have a child later by freezing their eggs. Here are some Indian celebrities who opted for egg freezing.

Ridhima Pandit

Hindi TV actor Ridhima Pandit, who shot to fame with Bahu Humari Rajni Kant (2016-17), froze her eggs last year in September. She recently opened up in an interview with ETimes talking about how her 93-year-old grandmother reacted to finding out she froze her eggs. Pandit said her grandmother didn't only support her but was also very proud of her for making that decision.

Ekta Kapoor

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son, Ravie, via surrogacy. In an old interview with Pinkvilla, she once revealed that she went for egg freezing when she was 36 years old. "Had a calling for a long time. I don't know what was it. I don't know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens," the 47-year-old had said.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji also chose to freeze her eggs about six years ago. She once said the procedure had been on her mind since she was 33 but got clearance when she turned 39 years. She also spoke about how her doctor then advised her not to freeze earlier, saying that she should do it only when she doesn't have a hope of conceiving.

Diana Hayden

Diana Hayden had her eggs frozen, too, and delivered three healthy babies—a girl (2016) and boy-girl twins (2018). "I only confided in close friends... They thought I was...insane to consider something so outlandish. But I couldn't see why I shouldn't opt for a procedure that would allow me the freedom to choose when to become a mother, age no bar," she told Deccan Chronicle.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh was reportedly 38 years old when she married filmmaker Shyam Rajagopalan in 2019. In an old interview, she revealed she went for egg freezing at 34—about four years before her wedding—adding how she wasn't mentally ready to become a mother just yet, and thus took the decision. She said she wanted to spend more time with her husband and travel the world.

Rakhi Sawant

During her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rakhi Sawant often opened up about her personal life while talking to the co-contestants. It was during one of these interactions that she revealed she wished to become a mother someday, which was why she got her eggs frozen. Sawant had also said that she wanted a father for her baby and not just a sperm donor.